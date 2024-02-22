Saffron Indian Restaurant & Bar
Soups
- Manchou$6.00
A flavorful, spicy Indo Chinese soup loaded with fresh vegetables, soy sauce, vinegar, and vegatable stock.
- Hot & Sour$6.00
An Indo Chinese soup that's savoury, spicy and tangy.
- Tomkha$6.00
A classic Thai coconut soup infused with Thai aromatics: green chilli, and basil leaves.
- Lemon Coriander$6.00
Clear broth with cilanto and lime
- Sweet Corn$6.00
Corn kernal mixed with sweet cream.
- Tomato$6.00
Starters
- Papad$4.00
A delicious Indian snack made using roasted or fried papad topped with a tangy and spicy onion tomato mix.
- Masala Papad$5.00
A delicious Indian snack made using roasted or fried papad topped with a tangy and spicy onion tomato mix.
- Fries$6.00
- Samosa$8.00
A fried South Asian pastry with a savoury filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas.
- Vegetable Spring Roll$7.00
- Bhel$8.00
Made with puffed rice, puri, boiled potatoes, onions, fresh mint and tamarind chutneys, herbs, ground spices and sev (fried gram flour vermicelli).
- Avocado Bhel$12.00
Made with puffed rice, puri, avocado, onions, fresh mint and tamarind chutneys, herbs, ground spices and sev (fried gram flour vermicelli).
- Crispy Masala Corn$10.00
- Papari Chat$10.00
Crispy papdi with sweet yogurt, tamarind and mints chutneys.
- Samosa Chat$12.00
- Aloo Tiki Chat$12.00
- Mix Pakora$12.00
- Cut Mirchi$10.00
- Special Fries$10.00
- Paneer Tikka Fries$13.00
- Chicken Nuggets with Fries$10.00
- Chicken Tikka Fries$13.00
Indo-Chinese Appetizers
- Manchurian$14.00
- Szechuan$14.00
- Dragon$14.00
- Chili$14.00
- Yellow Chili$14.00
- Ginger Garlic$14.00
- Thai BBQ$14.00
- Cayenne Pepper$14.00
In-house spicy pepper sauce.
- Kothi Meera$14.00
Spicy coriander based sauced tossed green chili and curry leaves.
- Gunther$14.00
Sweet, spicy, and tangy chili sauce made with onion, tomato, and chillies.
- Chingari$14.00
Chef special sauce made with Indian herbs.
- Pepper Fry$14.00
Onions, curry leaves, green chilies tossed with freshly ground black pepper
Main Course
- Aloo Gobi$16.00
Potato and cauliflour, cooked with onion, tomato sauce and fresh Indian spices.
- Aloo Mutter$16.00
Potato and peas, cooked with onion, tomato sauce and fresh Indian spices.
- Aloo Jeera$16.00
Boiled potatoes tossed with fresh chilies, ginger, garlic, and cumin seed.
- Dal Makhani$16.00
- Dal Tadka$16.00
Masoor and moong lentils cooked with ginger, garlic, and fresh Indian herbs.
- Rajma$16.00
- Aloo Puri$17.00
Homestyle potatoe curry served with deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour.
- Amritsari Chole$17.00
Punjabi style chickpea curry cooked with mango powder, ginger garlic, green chillies, in a tomato onion sauce.
- Baingan Bharta$17.00
A popular north Indian dish where fire roasted eggplant is mashed and cooked with spices.
- Shahi Paneer$17.00
A thick gravy of cream, tomatoes and Indian spices.
- Malai Kofta$17.00
A thick gravy of cream, tomatoes and Indian spices.
- Mutter Paneer$17.00
Curried peas cooked with homemade cottage cheese in a light sauce.
- Chole Bhature$20.00
Amritsari styled chickpeas served with fried dough bread.
- Keema Mutter (Lamb)$20.00
Ground lamb cooked in a tomato based sauce with peas and Indian spices.
Indian Entrees
- Tikka Masala$16.00
Tender boneless pieces of chicken cooked in a onion and tomato based cream sauce and Indian herbs.
- Butter Masala$16.00
Tender boneless pieces of chicken cooked with butter in tomato based cream sauce and Indian herbs.
- Korma$16.00
Cooked in a cashew based cream sauce with Indian herbs.
- Kali Mirch$16.00
Onion and cream based cream sauce with green chilies and spicy Indian herbs.
- Kolapuri$16.00
Onion and tomato based sauce made with special herbs and spices.
- Kadai$16.00
Bell peppers and onion tossed in a smokey tomato and Kadai sauce.
- Vindaloo$16.00
An authentic Goan curry made with bursting flavors of garlic & spices.
- Mughlai$16.00
Made with rich cashew sauce and finished with fresh egg.
- Chetinadu$16.00
A coconut based sauce cooked with South Indian spices.
- Madras Pepper Curry$16.00
A coconut and black pepper based sauce cooked with South Indian spices.
- Jalfrezi$16.00
- Masala Curry$16.00
An onion and tomato based sauce with chef blended Indians herbs (home style).
- Saagwala$16.00
An onion and tomato based sauce with chef blended Indians herbs (home style).
Biryani - Regular Size
Biryani - Family Size
Fried Rice - Regular Size
Fried Rice - Family Size
- Street Style Fried Rice$14.00
- Manchurian Fried Rice$14.00
- Szechuan Fried Rice$14.00
- Thai Barbeque Fried Rice$14.00
- Tandoori Fried Rice$14.00
- Saffron Special Fried Rice$14.00
Noodles - Regular Size
Noodles - Family Size
Tandoori Entrees
- Paneer Tikka$18.00
Spicy grilled cubes of homemade cheese marinated in yogurt with turmeric, cloves and coriander.
- Chicken Tikka$18.00
White meat chicken marinated in yogurt, turmeric and cardamom.
- Malai Kebab$19.00
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in cashew based yogurt sauce and our homemade blend of spices.
- Chicken Tandoori$18.00+
Char-grilled chicken on the bone marinated in yogurt and our homemade blend of spices.
- Mint Tikka Kebab$19.00
White meat chicken marinated in yogurt, and mint.
- Chicken Popsicle$20.00
Tandoori chicken served with a homemade lemon based sauce.
- Tandoori Fish$20.00
Pomfret marinated in dry spices and yogurt. Roasted in a cooked oven.
- Lamb Chop$25.00
Tender baby lamb chops marinated and tandoori grilled on skewers in a clay oven.
- Tandoori Platter$35.00
A platter of Malai Kebab, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Mint Tikka, and Lamb Chops.
Rice
Naan Bread
Desserts
- Gulab Jamun$5.00
An Indian delicacy made from milk dough fried until golden brown, and served in a cardamom syrup
- Kulfi$5.00
Traditional Indian ice cream made of sweetened condensed milk, fresh cream, almonds, and cardamom
- Rice Kheer$5.00
Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with almonds, cardamom and raisins
- Angoori Malai$6.00
- Rasmalai$6.00
Delicate homemade cheese patties served in a condensed sweetened milk and cardamom sauce.
- Shahi Tukda$8.00