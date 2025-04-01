Now Serving Lunch Buffet! Monday through Friday.
Saffron Indian Restaurant & Bar
Featured Items
Soups
Manchou
A flavorful, spicy Indo Chinese soup loaded with fresh vegetables, soy sauce, vinegar, and vegatable stock.$6.00
Hot & Sour
An Indo Chinese soup that's savoury, spicy and tangy.$6.00
Tomkha
A classic Thai coconut soup infused with Thai aromatics: green chilli, and basil leaves.$6.00
Lemon Coriander
Clear broth with cilanto and lime$6.00
Sweet Corn
Corn kernal mixed with sweet cream.$6.00
Tomato
A creamy soup base made with warm & vibrant Indian spices mixed with sweet cream.$6.00
Starters
Papad
Thin lentil wafers. Vegetarian. Dairy - Free Gluten-free.$3.00
Masala Papad
A delicious Indian snack made using roasted or fried papad topped with a tangy and spicy onion tomato mix.$5.00
Fries$6.00
Vegetable Spring Roll$7.00
Samosa
A fried South Asian pastry with a savoury filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas.$8.00
Bhel
Made with puffed rice, puri, boiled potatoes, onions, fresh mint and tamarind chutneys, herbs, ground spices and sev (fried gram flour vermicelli).$8.00
Special Fries$10.00
Avocado Bhel
Made with puffed rice, puri, avocado, onions, fresh mint and tamarind chutneys, herbs, ground spices and sev (fried gram flour vermicelli).$12.00
Crispy Masala Corn$10.00
Cut Mirchi$10.00
Chicken Nuggets with Fries$10.00
Papari Chat
Crispy papdi with sweet yogurt, tamarind and mints chutneys.$10.00
Aloo Tiki Chat$12.00
Samosa Chat$12.00
Mix Pakora$12.00
Paneer Tikka Fries$13.00
Chicken Tikka Fries$13.00
Indo-Chinese Appetizers
Manchurian
Brown soy sauce tossed with ginger, garlic and fresh chilies$14.00
Szechuan$14.00
Dragon$14.00
Chili$14.00
Yellow Chili$14.00
Ginger Garlic$14.00
Thai BBQ$14.00
Cayenne Pepper
In-house spicy pepper sauce.$14.00
Kothi Meera
Spicy coriander based sauced tossed green chili and curry leaves.$14.00
Gunther
Sweet, spicy, and tangy chili sauce made with onion, tomato, and chillies.$14.00
Chingari
Chef special sauce made with Indian herbs.$14.00
Pepper Fry
Onions, curry leaves, green chilies tossed with freshly ground black pepper$14.00
Main Course
Aloo Gobi
Potato and cauliflour, cooked with onion, tomato sauce and fresh Indian spices.$16.00
Aloo Mutter
Potato and peas, cooked with onion, tomato sauce and fresh Indian spices.$16.00
Aloo Jeera
Boiled potatoes tossed with fresh chilies, ginger, garlic, and cumin seed.$16.00
Dal Makhani$16.00
Dal Tadka
Masoor and moong lentils cooked with ginger, garlic, and fresh Indian herbs.$16.00
Rajma$16.00
Aloo Puri
Homestyle potato curry served with deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour.$17.00
Amritsari Chole
Punjabi style chickpea curry cooked with mango powder, ginger garlic, green chillies, in a tomato onion sauce.$17.00
Baingan Bharta
A popular north Indian dish where fire roasted eggplant is mashed and cooked with spices.$17.00
Malai Kofta
Soft veg balls made with cottage cheese and potatoes cooked in cashew based cream$17.00
Mutter Paneer
Curried peas cooked with homemade cottage cheese in a light sauce.$17.00
Shahi Paneer
A thick gravy of cream, tomatoes and Indian spices made curd cheese cubes.$18.00
Chole Bhature
Amritsari styled chickpeas served with fried dough bread.$20.00
Keema Mutter (Lamb)
Ground lamb cooked in a tomato based sauce with peas and Indian spices.$20.00
Indian Entrees
Tikka Masala
A classic Indian dish of your choice of protein in a creamy, spiced tomato sauce.$16.00
Butter Masala
Your choice of vegetable or protein cooked with butter in a tomato based cream sauce and Indian herbs.$16.00
Korma
Cooked in a cashew based cream sauce with Indian herbs.$16.00
Kali Mirch
Onion and cream based cream sauce with green chilies and spicy Indian herbs.$16.00
Kolapuri
Onion and tomato based sauce made with special herbs and spices.$16.00
Kadai
Bell peppers and onion tossed in a smokey tomato and Kadai sauce.$16.00
Vindaloo
An authentic Goan curry made with bursting flavors of garlic & spices.$16.00
Mughlai
Made with rich cashew sauce and finished with fresh egg.$16.00
Chetinadu
A coconut based sauce cooked with South Indian spices.$16.00
Madras Pepper Curry
A coconut and black pepper based sauce cooked with South Indian spices.$16.00
Jalfrezi$16.00
Masala Curry
An onion and tomato based sauce with chef blended Indians herbs (home style).$16.00
Saagwala
A leafy, flavorful dish made with finely chopped spinach, mustard greens, and a cream-base with blended Indians herbs (home style).$16.00
Biryani - Regular Size
Biryani - Family Size
Fried Rice - Regular Size
Fried Rice - Family Size
Noodles - Regular Size
Noodles - Family Size
Tandoori Entrees
Paneer Tikka
Spicy grilled cubes of homemade cheese marinated in yogurt with turmeric, cloves and coriander.$18.00
Chicken Tikka
White meat chicken marinated in yogurt, turmeric and cardamom.$18.00
Tandoori Wings
White meat chicken marinated in yogurt, turmeric and cardamom.$18.00
Malai Kebab
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in cashew based yogurt sauce and our homemade blend of spices.$19.00
Chicken Tandoori
Char-grilled chicken on the bone marinated in yogurt and our homemade blend of spices.$18.00
Mint Tikka Kebab
White meat chicken marinated in yogurt, and mint.$19.00
Chicken Popsicle
Tandoori chicken served with a homemade lemon based sauce.$20.00
Tandoori Fish
Pomfret marinated in dry spices and yogurt. Roasted in a clay oven.$20.00
Lamb Chop
Tender baby lamb chops marinated and tandoori grilled on skewers in a clay oven.$25.00
Tandoori Platter
A platter of Paneer Tikka, Malai Kebab, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Mint Tikka, and Lamb Chops.$35.00
Rice
Naan Bread
Desserts
Gulab Jamun
An Indian delicacy made from milk dough fried until golden brown, and served in a cardamom syrup$5.00
Rice Kheer
Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with almonds, cardamom and raisins$5.00
Angoori Malai$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Rasmalai
Delicate homemade cheese patties served in a condensed sweetened milk and cardamom sauce.$6.00
Shahi Tukda$8.00